Letter: Support the popular vote compact

Editor:

The current way we elect the president is broken. A candidate can get more votes nationwide and still not become president.

Every election in the US except for President is run by jurisdictions, and every vote within that jurisdiction is counted equally. If someone were to suggest that Las Vegas votes for governor should be counted as 2 votes when Reno votes counted as 1 vote, the person would rightly be ridiculed, yet that is exactly what happens during the Electoral College system with votes from one state counting more than votes from other states.

The National Popular Vote interstate compact is consistent with the U.S. Constitution (Article II), which gives states exclusive control over awarding their electoral votes. The compact will go into effect when enacted by states possessing a majority of the electoral votes — that is, enough to elect a President (270 of 538).

The National Popular Vote bill would guarantee the Presidency to the candidate who receives the most popular votes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The bill would make every person’s vote equal throughout the U.S. It will end the current "flyover states" system that causes almost all rallies and advertising to be focused in battleground states.

Nevada should join with the other numerous states that have passed the national popular vote interstate compact. Everybody’s vote should matter. Please support state legislation of an interstate compact to guarantee the Presidency to the candidate who receives the most popular votes in the entire US.

Daryl Elliott

Las Vegas