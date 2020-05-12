Letter: Supporting Ackerman for Congress

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

I am a retired rancher, having lived in Douglas County for more than 75 years and have been active in the community for many decades along with my wife.We would urge support of Patricia “Tricia” Ackerman for congressional district 2.

We have worked with her over the past three years and find her a capable and compassionate person who would make a fine representative in the U.S. Congress. She is a major conservationist who cares about the water, climate, agriculture, people and wildlife in Nevada, the U.S., and the world.

To learn about her other priorities, such as health care for all, fighting corruption and restarting our economy, visit ackerman4congress.com or email her at patricia@ackerman4congress.com.

Graham (Gim) and Joyce Hollister Jr.

Genoa

