Letter: Supporting Ackerman on the issues

Editor:

I support Patricia Ackerman to represent Nevada’s Congressional District 2. She is on a path to turn District 2 from Red to Blue by defeating Mark Amodei in November.

A long-time resident of Douglas County, Patricia wants to keep our public lands in public hands for things like recreation and hunting, rather than turning public lands into suburban and exurban sprawl. Patricia wants to empower our local farmers and ranchers through things like the “Made in Rural America” initiative, which connects American farmers to global markets, emphasizing on the need for fair and open trade policies.

Patricia supports expanding Social Security benefits as well as strengthening healthcare access for seniors. Almost 75% of the people she's listened to are demanding lower healthcare costs and better access. Patricia completely agrees, and has her own personal tragedy of losing her mother prematurely due to access and costs. Nothing will stand in her way to improving a very broken system.

Patricia wants to implement universal paid sick and family leave.