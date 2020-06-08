Letter: Supporting Steninger for re-election
0 comments

Letter: Supporting Steninger for re-election

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters mailbox

Editor:

I'm writing to give my support to Rex Steninger for Elko County Commissioner.

I was born and raised in Jiggs, NV and a 4th generation rancher. Rex has been a family friend, fellow rancher, and supporter of the rural areas for as long as I can remember. I have always known Rex to be a man of his word.

Rex supports the Elko County Fire District and is on the committee that has helped raise money for new volunteer fire stations and replacement of old equipment for the volunteers.

I am the JVFD Fire Chief and have fought fire for 35 years. It is always nice to know that Rex has the backs of the volunteers. My vote is for REX STENINGER FOR ELKO COUNTY COMMISSIONER.

Thank You.

Pete Peters

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote for Rex
Letters

Letter: Vote for Rex

I encourage Elko County voters to support Rex Steninger in the June 9 Primary Election. If Rex has not been doing a good job, you would not be…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News