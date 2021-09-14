Letter: Taliban takeover and Biden's eco-terrorist nominee

Editor:

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, like many in this community I am disgusted with the cowardly response to the Taliban re-takeover in Afghanistan.

Also, I want to comment on Biden's nominee for BLM director, Ms. Stone-Manning. This person was involved in a tree-spiking scheme in 1989 as part of a fringe eco-terrorist group. Innocent people could have been seriously injured or killed as a result. In no way should this person be in charge of the BLM's 10,000 person workforce.

Senator Tester of Montana is one of her key backers. I urge all Nevadans to write their Senators and Congresspeople to protest this unfit individual from being nominated.

Fred R. Kregel

Spring Creek

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0