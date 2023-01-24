Letter: Target? The American taxpayer

Editor:

The massive 4,155-page $1.7 TRILLION omnibus spending bill touted by Biden as “proof that Republicans and Democrats can come together to deliver for the American people” is only proof they do not give a damn for the best interests of the American people.

On a Twitter poll, Musk asked people if the spending bill should be approved. More than 3.1 million users voted: 71.2% voting “no”; 28.8% voting “yes.”

Congressmen from both parties drafted this monstrosity behind closed doors. As noted by a Heritage Foundation policy expert: in our best interests, the legislative text, containing 3,200 pork projects, is accompanied by 2,670 additional pages of “explanatory documents”. No wonder they meet in secret and behind closed doors!

Even with staff aid, it’s impossible to read and comprehend such massive material when given only a few days to review it. This is on purpose! If given enough time to ponder the details, there would be more opposition. It is OUR money they are spending: Taxation is the only income the Federal government has.

$3 million for The American LGBTQ+ Museum in NY City; $3.6 million for a Michelle Obama Trail in Georgia, $477,000 for the Equity Institute in Rhode Island; $1.2 million for LGBT pride centers; $47 billion to Ukraine (the word Ukraine appears 96 times in the bill); $1 million for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland, $4 million for the Covina High School Pool and $5 million for the Upper Columbia United Tribes Salmon Reintroduction Project; $410 million for border security in Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Tunisia and Oman (but not ours!) I also read somewhere that this bill gives $2.5 million to each member of Congress for “home security.”

The political elite do not feel any of the hardships they create for the rest of us: higher taxes, gas, utilities, groceries, or lack thereof, will not make a dent in their way of living. This is flagrant hypocrisy. Don’t like it? Call your legislators; they are the ones who represent you or are supposed to.

Thelma Homer

Elko