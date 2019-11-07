Letter: Tax rate on mines is 'peanuts'

First, I would like to point out that they are correct regarding the permitting process. This process is a long and laborious process that can take nearly a decade to permit mines across the state. Especially, considering that for oil and gas leases there are no Environmental Impact Statements, and can essentially buy the lease and almost immediately drill for oil and gas. These are the areas that need to be addressed by Congress considering they are both taking resources out of the ground. Particularly, when one considers the fact that oil and gas leases have had far more issues regarding environmental incidents than nearly every operating hard mineral mine in the nation.