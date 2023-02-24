Editor:

Litter (trash) (garbage) is all over this county and town. Maybe we need to teach this in school and at the colleges, I was taught by my parents! He who litters better quitter!

Pick up your trash with beer bottles thrown at signs (Mountain City Highway) to fast food containers thrown in the streets. We probably can't change this generation but maybe the next.

There are three party places that the kids use close to my house, where I walk. You see everything from rubbers to needles. I have found money and identification with credit cards, which I gave back to the bank. It must be just laziness for them to throw out the window of the car so they're out of sight out of mind. I do not think it is people with jobs and kids out there party at night but it is a mess.

Maybe along with education we can give out free trash bags along with backpack, lunch, supplies. The parents with kid that drive give them a little education about litter and they could talk with their friends, take pictures of picking up your litter and a little more. Put it on their social media for all to see. Pickup and clean up.

All prices are going up, even at the dumps and garbage pickup. There is still a place to put your trash. Alcohol containers are the worst. There should be a return and deposit on them. It is just too convenient to get rid of them so you don't get caught by parents and police.

Cameras do work and I have used them and a big fine of a $1,000 gets lot of attention from all, especially the adults if the have to pay it for their kids.

It's not hard to put your trash where it belongs. Quit putting your trash in the countryside, pack it out or don't pack it in, keeping a clean scene. Sometimes range fires are just to clean up the mess because mother nature can't stand it any more. If you have time to learn you have time to clean.

Thanks.

Ron Brown

Elko