Editor:
“The universe demands balance.”
That’s what Frank Stott often said. He was my math teacher at Elko High School for algebra, trigonometry, analytic geometry and calculus.
What we do to the left side of an equation, we must do to the right side. That keeps everything in balance.
The principle held true for basic math, as it did for integral calculus, as it did for nature.
When I was a high school senior, Frank Stott introduced me to the elegant math of special relativity, that miraculous formula, E=mc2, which Einstein gave the world back in 1905.
The equation is perfectly balanced. Energy equals mass times the speed of light squared. How simple! How extraordinary!
Among other things, it governs the amount of energy released by an atomic explosion, and demonstrated why the two bombs over Hiroshima and Nagasaki were so devastating. But the math leading to this equation offers a deeper glimpse into nature.
One day, Frank Stott told me to come by his room after school. He walked me through the calculations from Einstein’s initial mind experiment, through time dilation, to the final formula.
Frank Stott showed me, mathematically, why space and time are bound together, why time must slow down as an object approaches the speed of light, why the speed of light is an inviolable absolute, and why the universe, demanding balance, can only yield Einstein’s famous formula. I studied the math until I knew it by heart.
When I learned of Frank Stott’s passing today, I ordered a venti coffee and pulled out a few sheets of blank paper. Then line by line, page after page, I derived Einstein’s formula once again.
Looking over my scrawl, I thought of the elegance of special relativity, the great beauty, and how the math had lifted a veil that unlocked a mystery and revealed a fundamental truth. I thought of Frank Stott and his passion for mathematics. I thought of balance.
As a teacher, Frank Stott lifted a veil for his students. Math is all around us, he said, in the angles between our walks, in the surveys of our homes and cities, in the flow of rivers and the tides of oceans. We can’t get away from it. Knowing that, we should embrace math as the language of nature. Then we can understand our world better.
In math as in life, there’s balance. We just have to look for it and marvel.
Frank Stott taught me that.
Rest In Peace.
Vince J Juaristi
Alexandria, Virginia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.