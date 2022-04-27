Letter: Teetering on the brink

Editor:

It now takes four and a half months of one’s labor just to pay your annual taxes. We are not Building Back Better under Biden! This progressive administration dominates every political, educational and judicial institution in America, plus the MSM.

Democratic liberals and Republican neocons pass massive 300-500 new laws each year, consisting of tens of thousands of pages and new regulations that no one has the time or inclination to read, creating massive uncertainty in the business world, the result of which is staggering debt, monumental social programs and too many undeclared wars.

The question is not one of insufficient revenues: it’s uncontrolled excessive spending. First thing they tout is “tax the rich;” they should pay “their fair share!” However, the top half pay about 55% of all taxes in the U.S. while those in the bottom half income brackets pay only about 4%. Most pay zero. (Tax Foundation Fiscal Fact.)

They love the “tax the rich” message, though, as it shifts attention from their own failing economic strategy; with inflation soaring, it is definitely failing! A “tax-the-rich” policy would cause more companies to flee the U.S. for more business-climate-friendly nations. (For Heaven’s sake, don’t keep Trump’s strategy, even if beneficial!)

Progressive politicians have turned blame-shifting into an art form, directing attention from their own disastrous policies and making conservatives look like obstructionists. They love to give the impression they are trying to solve problems, but they never have the intent of actually doing it! Truth, to them, is optional!

It begins in our public educational system: America’s youth are being taught not to see what is happening before their very eyes. Then the Main Stream Media takes it from there and brainwashes viewers with fake news, no news, and not reporting what they don’t want the American public to know.

So, for January, February, March, April and part of May your wages support a government at war with the people, our traditions and legal system, shredding our moral fabric, convinced they are right and we, the deplorables, are all wrong.

Our freedom is being strangled.

Thelma Homer

Elko

