Letter: Telling the wrong stories on coronavirus

Telling the wrong stories on coronavirus

Editor:

After a quick day in SLC — where most businesses have posted “no mask, no service,” where a man was refused service in a gas station for only draping his over one ear, and where many restaurants have closed bathrooms — I came back to catch up on Elko’s day with the Friday edition of the Free Press.

Elko doesn’t read as the best place to spend a pandemic. The Elko County Sheriff says his department “will not make any attempt to enforce the governor’s” mandate for masks in public. The mayor “pleaded “ with Western Folklife to rethink cancellation of “a godsend” that hosts up to thousands, making it an event in which the novel coronavirus thrives. And in center front page is an irrelevant poll of Elko residents as to whether they will honor the mandate. A mandate is a command, “an authoritative, formal order,” in Webster. Whether you think it unenforceable, unscientific, or uneconomic doesn’t matter. It’s a civic responsibility.