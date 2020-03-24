Letter: Thank you for serving public
0 comments

Letter: Thank you for serving public

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters mailbox

Editor:

To our nurses and doctors.

To our firefighters and police.

To those who meet our needs at Walmart and Raleys and Smiths and Khourys.

To all those who show up for work every day not knowing if the next person they serve might possibly be positive for a disease that is threatening all of us.

To all of you from your grateful fellow citizens ...

Thank You.

Kate and Bob Alston

South Fork

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News