Letter: Thank you for serving public

Editor:
To our nurses and doctors.
To our firefighters and police.
To those who meet our needs at Walmart and Raleys and Smiths and Khourys.
To all those who show up for work every day not knowing if the next person they serve might possibly be positive for a disease that is threatening all of us.
To all of you from your grateful fellow citizens ...
Thank You.
Kate and Bob Alston
South Fork
