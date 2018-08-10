Editor:
Communities in Schools (CIS) of Northeastern Nevada serves as a network of support for schools, communities, and families suffering from poverty, family disruption, and other socioeconomic stresses that could ultimately lead Elko County students K-12 to drop out of school.
Working as one of the largest state operations within the nation’s leading dropout prevention organization, CIS of Nevada has achieved an 88 percent graduation rate statewide for our case-managed students as well as facilitating improvements in attendance, behavior, and academics. Our mission is to connect students and their families with critical educational and community-based resources while fostering a safe place for them to learn and grow while empowering them to succeed in life.
You can join our community in combating the high school dropout epidemic by supporting CIS of Northeastern Nevada’s upcoming event A Nite at the Races, taking place on Friday, Aug. 17, at the Elko Conference Center.
Beat the summer heat with a hosted cocktail hour at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and post time at 7 p.m. Feel like you’re at the track, watch actual races on video, vote for your favorite horse, and enjoy a fun night out with friends and family. Don’t skip the derby hat, because the best-dressed attendees in derby attire will be awarded prizes.
A special thank you to our devoted sponsors for making this event possible and supporting our mission. Only with the help of our community partners are we able to work directly with disadvantaged students, identify their unique needs, and provide them with an undying network of support.
Major event sponsors are Gold Dust West, Elko Wire Rope, Barrick Gold Corp., McEwen Mining Inc., Reece Keener Campaign, Vicky Blair, Coach USA of Elko, Nevada State Bank, Ames Construction, Elko Motor Company, Dr. Price, Elko Glass Service, Copenhaver & McConnell Law Office, Eide Baily LLP, Ogi Deli,Ormaza Construction, The Pill Box.
Help us break down barriers by purchasing tickets in advance for $40 per person or $60 per couple by calling 753-9183. Tickets are available for purchase at the door for $40 per person. All of the evening’s proceeds will benefit CIS of Northeastern Nevada, the Elko affiliate of the nation’s leading dropout prevention organization.
For more information on A Nite at the races and Communities In Schools of Nevada, please visit www.cisnevada.org.
Sarah Goicoechea
Executive Director
Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada
