The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise is devoted to support opportunities for youth, both locally and internationally, by raising money for local school projects, scholarships, leadership camps, and international Rotary Youth Exchange opportunities. We accomplish goals such as these each year through membership donations, matching grants and community fundraisers.

On May 11, 2019 we held our third annual I WALK I RUN 5k/10k outdoor event. The weather was beautiful, the runners and walkers were still smiling as they finished, and we are grateful for the generous donors who supported our fundraiser:

Major Sponsors: Covert Tax & Accounting Services and Full Range Physical Therapy

Gold Sponsors: Barrick, California Trail Heritage Alliance, Cashman Equipment, Newmont Gold Corp., Summit Pediatrics: Kevin Dinwiddie, MD

Silver Sponsors: Canyon Construction, Edward Jones, Lamoille Presbyterian Church Deacons, McConnell Law, Ruby Dome, Total EyeCare

Bronze Sponsors: Carter Engineering, Elko Federal Credit Union, Gallagher Ford, Farr West Engineering, I & E Electric, Ormaza Construction, REMA TipTop, Snyder Mechanical

And: Legarza Exploration, Highmark Construction, Robert Misiti

Thank You!

Kerry Aguirre

Elko

