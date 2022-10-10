 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thank you for years of caring

Letters mailbox

Editor:

On Oct. 1, 2022, we lost our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother to dementia. Over the past seven years, Patti Harris was lovingly cared for by many nurses and CNAs in the memory care unit, Garden Court, of Highland Manor, and her family was supported by many others during that time.

The family wishes to thank each and every nurse, CNA and assistant who cared for Patti along with Dr. Karen Wright, Dee Dee McKnight, Billie Jean Crawford of Horizon Hospice, and the members of the Elko Bridge Club.

We thank you for everything you did to support us and bring the best care to Patti, making her final years as comfortable as possible.

Sincerely,

Dick Harris, Loni Harris Kissin and family, and Tricia Harris Hughes and family

