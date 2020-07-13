Letter: Thank you Sheriff Aitor Narvaza

We would like to thank Sherrif Narvaiza for honoring his oath to the United States Constitution, the Nevada State Constitution, and the constitutional rights of Elko County residents in not enforcing the mandates of Governor Sisolak regarding masks.

To Elko County residents, it is refreshing to know that we have a lawful sheriff who understands the laws this nation was founded upon.

For those unaware that nullifying an unconstitutional law or mandate is lawful, we urge you to read The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrate (i.e. any elected county official) by Matt Trewhella. It says, "When a superior civil authority (such as our federal or state government) makes unjust laws, policies, or court opinions, the lesser-ranking civil authority (such as governors or a sheriff) has the right and duty not to obey the higher authority, and if necessary, to actively resist the superior authority."