Letter: Thank-you to EBC, Indian Health Services and others

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

I present a humble thanks to the wonderful folks who helped me sincerely during a recent crisis in my life.

First off, let me explain that I have COPD and I am a type-2 insulin diabetic having to take insulin twice a day and in accordance to Health Officials I am at severe risk if exposed to COVID-19 but back on April 9th my whole world changed and my health issues mattered not.

So I thank good-hearted people who stepped forward to help me move, at first from motel to motel, a lot of work and for me it was a sincere sadness full of heart-wrenching depression but I got through it.

Thank you, Mr. Jesse, and to your wife, to Dave, Sandy and Jessie, to Mr. Stan, to the wonderful folks from Meals On Wheels to the motels such as Baymont, all great and wonderful folks indeed and yes, thank you FISH.

With great respect thank you to the person from C.C., the wonderful person from I.T.C.N. and the sincere person from E.B.C., these folks helped me when I had no hope in my heart.

Also, thank you I.H.S. for locating and getting all my breathing meds and diabetic meds and insulin to me.