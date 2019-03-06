Editor:
The Cryderman Family would like to thank the Elko Sheriff Department and members of the community who volunteered in the recent search of Jared Cryderman, who went missing February 18, 2019.
"It is with deep gratitude and appreciation for all your efforts as you rallied together and searched for my son that I thank you. A special loving thank you to Christina Selders for she was the driving force behind the search and recovery of our son. Your community is an exemplary example of neighbor helping neighbor, and goodwill."
Paula Cryderman
Antelope, California
