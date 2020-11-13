Letter: Thank you to the Elko County Clerk’s Election office

Editor:

This is to express our appreciation for the quality and promptness of the work we have seen in this election cycle from the Elko County Clerk elections group. Starting with the on-line information put up daily on the website (see https://www.elkocountynv.net/departments/clerk/elections.php) prior to the election for ballots in person and by mail, to post election day questions, the information available to the public was outstanding and very helpful to the Elko County Republicans.

We worked with provisional voter data provided concerning four counties. Elko was the only county to put on-line information that could be used to ensure that your ballot was recorded and that there were no issues with a mail-in ballot. When there were issues, the Elko Clerk’s office was very prompt about sending out notices to get the voter to contact the Clerk’s Office to fix the problem by November 12th. Other counties apparently do not put this information on-line for the public to check the voting like Elko County.

The work and transparency of the Elko Clerk’s office is much appreciated. We think the other counties in the state would do well to emulate Elko County’s processes and efforts.

Rick Ackermann