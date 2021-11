Editor:

Every year at our Thanksgiving table we thank our Creator for that which we are grateful.

We generally are most thankful for the people we love and who love us. This year I think we will be as thankful for modern medicine and the gift of the miracle of the vaccine.

The gift of the vaccine will give us another year to count our blessings until we gather again for Thanksgiving.

Here's to everyone for a safe and happy and HEALTHY Thanksgiving.

Kate and Bob Alston

Spring Creek

