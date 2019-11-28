Letter: Thankful to be living in Elko

Editor:
I have lived in Elko for some 44 years and of those 44 years 37 years have been on the Elko Indian Colony and within all those years it has been a pleasure indeed.
Throughout these years I have met a great deal of good and wonderful folks. So many friends have left on their sacred journey yet there are a good few left. Such as Dave and Sandy, Ed and Laura, Jess and Audrey, Stan, Larry and Cindy, Jeffry Mullins and the Elko Daily Free Press and knowing such good folks has been very thankful indeed.
Of course my years on the colony I have also met some wonderful folks and with my past good friend, buddy and pal Ms. Paula J. Brady was even given a chance to help preserve and protect some of the culture and traditional historic areas which was a great learning tool for me. During those years the land movement was in full swing which also allowed me to meet people whose heart was set in safeguarding both land and water for future generations.
You have free articles remaining.
Like Elko, the Indian colony has grown a lot from when I first came through here in 1972 with the American Indian Movement on our way to Washington, D.C., on the Trail of Broken Treaties auto caravan. From the fishing and hunting disputes in the Pacific Northwest to the Red Power Movement in the Bay Area the days of protest were hard core then but even then I was thankful to learn so much history associated with our ancestors.
Health issues keep me home and I know very well that if not for having a fantastic provider I have been kept on the straight and narrow not too mention having been dry for 32 years. I am an alcoholic and my current health provider has made a lot of those years possible and that I’m very thankful for as well as for I.H.S.
Thank you Elko and thank you all you good folks that have been my friends over the years and yes, I am very thankful to call Elko and the Elko Indian Colony my home. There have been some tough years, good and bad, but yet I’m thankful to still be here.
Larry Kibby
Elko