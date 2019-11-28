Letter: Thankful to be living in Elko

Editor:

I have lived in Elko for some 44 years and of those 44 years 37 years have been on the Elko Indian Colony and within all those years it has been a pleasure indeed.

Throughout these years I have met a great deal of good and wonderful folks. So many friends have left on their sacred journey yet there are a good few left. Such as Dave and Sandy, Ed and Laura, Jess and Audrey, Stan, Larry and Cindy, Jeffry Mullins and the Elko Daily Free Press and knowing such good folks has been very thankful indeed.

Of course my years on the colony I have also met some wonderful folks and with my past good friend, buddy and pal Ms. Paula J. Brady was even given a chance to help preserve and protect some of the culture and traditional historic areas which was a great learning tool for me. During those years the land movement was in full swing which also allowed me to meet people whose heart was set in safeguarding both land and water for future generations.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}