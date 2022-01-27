Letter: Thanks for help finding stranded woodcutter

Editor:

I would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank Matt Griego, owner of Nevada Blue Aviation, for donating his time, fuel and airplane to locate a stranded woodcutter.

Mr. Griego was contacted by Shad Hutnyak (a personal friend) about the possibility of him flying to search for the woodcutter after the woodcutter’s brother had spoken several times with sheriff’s deputies and they apparently were not interested for several reasons including past history of woodcutter’s family, area where woodcutter was thought to be was not pinpointed and possibility that the woodcutter could be in neighboring White Pine or Eureka counties.

Matt told Shad we could fly that day – Jan. 13, 2022 – at 3 p.m. and Shad also contacted another local pilot Henri Gonin who offered his assistance for the following day if needed.

A huge thank you to all three of these generous men for their efforts and eagerness to help.

As it worked out, we located the stranded woodcutter who had ran low on gasoline after being stuck in the snow for three days, in one hour after takeoff, near Overland Pass. Mr. Griego continued to circle and guide another searcher on the ground to him, even after another vehicle had provided the woodcutter with gas.

After returning to the Elko airport Mr. Griego refused any kind of payment, reiterating that he was just glad he could help.

Once again, thank you to Matt, Shad and Henri for your generosity! Your attitudes and kindness and concern for your fellow man makes me proud to be from Northeastern Nevada.

Craig Siri

Spring Creek

P.S. I think that after someone has been gone for over 72 hours with low temperatures in the teens our local “protect and serve” officials would have at least shown a small bit of concern.

