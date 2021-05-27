Letter: Thanks for helping church fundraiser

Editor:
We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Elko Community for supporting our “Hot Dog Roof Fundraiser” that was held at St. Mark Lutheran Church and Preschool. We held a drive through Hot Dog sale on four separate days and the donations we received far exceeded our expectations. Elko is the most generous and giving community! Thank you!
We are so humbled and grateful for all donations received. Your giving spirit made a great difference in the costs of our roof repair.
Thank you and God’s Blessing’s,
Members of St. Mark Lutheran Church