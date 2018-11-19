Editor:
I would like to give a big "thank you" to all the staff who treated my mother-in-law Mary Pennell last week at the Northeastern Nevada Northern Hospital.
From the ER doctors, the hospitalist doctors, nurses, radiology technicians and the people who do so much work behind the scenes that you don't meet -- your kindness and efficiency in treating her are remarkable! It is so comforting to know that your loved one can be cared for just minutes away from your home.
In recognition of your dedication to this community I extend our heartfelt thanks from our family to all of you. Keep up the good work!
Julie Pennell
Elko
