Letter: Thanks for medical assistance

Editor:
I would like to thank M. Barry, one of the Elko County Fire captains. He went over and above to help my husband a couple days ago at the Ryndon Campground. He was having problems and I ask if he could take his BP. He not only did that but also took his oxygen level and it was very low and he discovered his oxygen tank had run out.
He changed that for us and kept monitoring my husband until his levels were back to normal. He was so helpful and it is encouraging to find people who truly care for the well-being of others.
Pattie Teel
Wells