 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Letter: Thanks for medical assistance

  • 0
Letters mailbox

Editor:

I would like to thank M. Barry, one of the Elko County Fire captains. He went over and above to help my husband a couple days ago at the Ryndon Campground. He was having problems and I ask if he could take his BP. He not only did that but also took his oxygen level and it was very low and he discovered his oxygen tank had run out.

He changed that for us and kept monitoring my husband until his levels were back to normal. He was so helpful and it is encouraging to find people who truly care for the well-being of others.

Pattie Teel

Wells

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News