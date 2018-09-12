Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Editor:

I would like to thank the following people for all their help, prayers, flowers, cards, and food during the loss of our mother Marilyn Fazzary Laney. Guiding Light Hospice ... Lamoille Community Presbyterian Church ... Family ... neighbors ... and friends. Your kind words are so much appreciated.

Mom Marilyn did not want a memorial or service per her wishes. Rick and I will be taking her ashes to Salt Lake City to be buried by her late husband Russell Laney.

If you would like to donate in honor of mom's memory, please send them to the Lamoille Presbyterian Church or Guiding Light Hospice.

Again, thank you everyone for all your kind gestures.

Kathy Geyer Fazzary

Lamoille

