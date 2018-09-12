Editor:
I would like to thank the following people for all their help, prayers, flowers, cards, and food during the loss of our mother Marilyn Fazzary Laney. Guiding Light Hospice ... Lamoille Community Presbyterian Church ... Family ... neighbors ... and friends. Your kind words are so much appreciated.
Mom Marilyn did not want a memorial or service per her wishes. Rick and I will be taking her ashes to Salt Lake City to be buried by her late husband Russell Laney.
If you would like to donate in honor of mom's memory, please send them to the Lamoille Presbyterian Church or Guiding Light Hospice.
Again, thank you everyone for all your kind gestures.
Kathy Geyer Fazzary
Lamoille
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.