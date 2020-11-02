Letter: Thanks for providing temporary shelter

Editor:

Back in April 2020, I was presented with a terrible issue, an issue that had me going from one place to another, it was stressful and very frustrating matter for someone in their 70s.

During this time, I learned of a vacancy at 1423 Choke Cherry St., a small place located on the Elko Indian Colony and I appeared before Elko Band Council and made a presentation about my situation and how I had become in the situation I was in.

This matter was between I and the Elko Band Council, the issue was private in nature and did pertain to my personal life, not anyone else’s as far as that goes. The Elko Band Council listened to what I had to say and I was to learn later that the Council approved a 90-day agreement for me to live at the place, which gave me 90 days to find a place to live because the facility I was being allowed to live in was for tribal members. I am a California Indian and I understood.

The Elko Band Council made an exception for me and that I appreciated and for people to think the council was wrong and bad mouthing the council for its action, I might explain, I’m considered an elder and the council knew this and also realized I should not just be thrown out on the streets, they were making it possible for me to find a suitable place.