Letter: Thanks for running church's articles

Editor:

Just a short note to thank you for printing “A better world is near” and “Coping with isolation in long-term care with joy.” These articles are very positive and worth keeping even for those gloomy days. We really appreciate all your hard work.

Sherry Shipp

Elko

Editor:

I am writing to express appreciation for the articles you published, “A better world is near,” “Back to the classroom,” “Coping with isolation in long-term care with joy” and “Church members prepare go bags.”

I appreciated the practicality of the articles as well as the positive message. Thank you.

Jackie Shipp

Elko

