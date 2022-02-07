Letter: Thanks for running church's articles

Editor:
Just a short note to thank you for printing “A better world is near” and “Coping with isolation in long-term care with joy.” These articles are very positive and worth keeping even for those gloomy days. We really appreciate all your hard work.
Sherry Shipp
Elko
Editor:
I am writing to express appreciation for the articles you published, “A better world is near,” “Back to the classroom,” “Coping with isolation in long-term care with joy” and “Church members prepare go bags.”
I appreciated the practicality of the articles as well as the positive message. Thank you.
Jackie Shipp
Elko