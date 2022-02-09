Letter: Thanks for running uplifting articles

Editor:
I wanted to write to express my appreciation for the following community articles:
“A better world is near -- A special worldwide campaign brings positive message to community,” “Coping with isolation in long-term care with joy” and “Church members prepare go-bags.”
Articles such as these bring comfort and support to our community. It also highlights practical advice. These things are surely needed by all communities! I hope you continue to publish articles such as these!
Diane Reitmeier
Elko
-----
Editor:
Thank you very much for publishing the articles “A better world is near,” “Back to the classroom,” “Coping with isolation” and “Church members prepare go-bags.”
People are also reading…
It warms my heart to read about the efforts of these individuals to stay positive and joyful especially under trials and unexpected circumstances.
I also appreciate the hard work that goes on behind the scene to keep local residents updated on current events.
Joan Tertulien
Elko
-----
Editor:
My name is Patti Lattin. I am a longtime resident of the Elko area. I want to thank you for the article “A better world is near.” What a wonderful story. Very positive story.
Thank you.
Patti Lattin
Elko
-----
Editor:
I really enjoyed the article “Back to the classroom, a game plan for reducing anxiety.”
I have four teenagers and three of them are in school and I really appreciated and benefitted from this kind of article. Keep up the great work!
Sean Eldredge
Elko