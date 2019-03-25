Try 3 months for $3
Editor:

On March 16, the Great Basin College Foundation was proud to host the annual Dinner Dance Gala. This event was successful due to the many supporters of Great Basin College (GBC) who attended, including members of the GBC faculty and staff.

However, the event would not have been as successful if not for the hard work of the many people who assisted in putting it all together. There are so many of you to thank and we appreciate you all. From the initial preparation and set-up, to manning the registration, raffle and game tables, “thank you” to all of the wonderful people who helped bring back this event.

We look forward to seeing everyone at next year’s event, tentatively scheduled March 21, 2020.

Matt McCarty

GBC Foundation

