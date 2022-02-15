Letter: Thanks for supporting cycling event

Editor:

The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise wants to thank every company and individual who helped us entertain gravel cyclists, their families, and fans, who traveled in from Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Utah, Montana, Colorado, California, Washington, and Texas:

5th Gear Power Sports, Active Sports Medicine, AirMedCare Network (Reach), Al Kacin, Albertson’s, Anacabe's Elko General Merchandise, Blach Distributing, Bristlecone Bikes, Carter Engineering, CBNutrition, Chuck and Tracy Austin, Conrad Roberson, DO, Cook's Steakhouse & Saloon, Covert Tax & Accounting Services, Cowboy Joe’s, Curtis Fong with BikeTheWest.com, Dirk Cowley - RaceDayEvent software, Eide Bailly, Elko Broadcasting, Elko Area Chamber of Commerce, Elko Convention and Visitors Authority, Elko County Sheriffs, Elko Daily Free Press, Elko Sanitation, Elko Velo, Full Range Physical Therapy, Gina & Jason Land, Great Basin Veterinary Services, Hammer Nutrition, Jay Olcott, Jiggs Maggie Club, John Bland - Lee School, Karl & Laurie Marlowe, Kevin and Lisa Dinwiddie, Kevin Creel, Kinross Bald Mountain, Komatsu, Lamoille Movement Experiences, Lizz & Makayla Todd, LM Manual Physical Therapy, Moira Smith, Nevada Gold Mines, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, Ormaza Construction, Raley's, Rema Tip Top / North America, Rena Hanks, Ruby 360 Lodge, Ruby Mountain Brewing, Ruby Mountain Natural Spring Water, Ruby Mountains Heli-Experience, Ruby Valley 4-H, Sarman Ranches, Skyfall Video Services, Southwest Gas, Southwind Band, Sweet Light Photography, The Pill Box, Total Eye Care, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Tracy Miller, Travel Nevada, Winger's.

Every service club hopes to create a fundraiser that benefits local business, is fun for our community, attractive to travelers and is repeatable year over year because it was worth all the hard work. Thanks to your support, our first annual Ruby Roubaix (pronounced Roo-Bay) Gravel Fondo was everything we hoped it would be.

Event proceeds support youth leadership development, exchange programs, local and global community improvement projects, and activities that encourage healthy behaviors and inspirational service to others.

Come join us this summer on Saturday, June 18, for the “Second” Hottest Gravel Cycling Event in the Rubies.

Kerry Aguirre

Elko Desert Sunrise Rotary

