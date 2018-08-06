Editor:
Spring Creek High School Future Business Leaders of America would like to send out a huge "THANK YOU" to Barrick Nevada for their social investment towards our Baltimore Maryland trip that was taken June 26-July 2 while we were there for national competition.
They sponsored our educational day that was on June 27 that was spent visiting monuments in Washington, D.C. Thank you for the donation of $1,575!
Visiting the Capitol, Lincoln Memorial, MLK memorial, the WWII memorial, and so much more was priceless! Thank you Barrick Nevada!
Tiffany M. Williams
Spring Creek High School
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.