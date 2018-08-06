Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Letters mailbox

Editor:

Spring Creek High School Future Business Leaders of America would like to send out a huge "THANK YOU" to Barrick Nevada for their social investment towards our Baltimore Maryland trip that was taken June 26-July 2 while we were there for national competition.

They sponsored our educational day that was on June 27 that was spent visiting monuments in Washington, D.C. Thank you for the donation of $1,575!

Visiting the Capitol, Lincoln Memorial, MLK memorial, the WWII memorial, and so much more was priceless! Thank you Barrick Nevada!

Tiffany M. Williams

Spring Creek High School

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments