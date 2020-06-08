Letter: Thanks for supporting EHS baseball program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

The Elko High School Baseball Program would like to thank all the businesses and individuals who supported the 2020 season despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The program would like to send out a special thanks to following:

Zeller Recreation, Tire Services Unlimited, Global Mining Products, High Mark Construction, Inland Industrial Tire North, Gallagher Ford, Arnold Beck Construction, Elko Federal Credit Union, The Star Hotel, Elko Tool and Fastener, La Fiesta, Neff's Diesel Repair and Performance, Dusty Shipp-Shipp Group Realty, Las Brisas, Telescope Lanes, Natural Nutrition Health Food Store, Elko Spine and Rehabilitation, Pete Jones Masonry, Total Eyecare, Elko Glass Service, Taco Time, Boss Tanks, E-Z Cash Payday and Title Loans, Machis Bar and Grill, Montrose Glass, Pizza Barn, NNE Construction, Kidwell and Gallagher, David M. White & Associates, Sherwood Chiropractic, Blooms and Grooms, LP Insurance, Sisters Food Service, H and H Auto, The Mane Salon, Hot Rods Detailing, Cooks Fire Oven and Grill, Battleborn Custom Fabrication, Janet Pescio Performance Athletic Club, and US Bank.