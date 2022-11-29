Letter: Thanks for supporting event

Editor:

Thank you for supporting another successful Jiggs Turkey Carnival whether it be by donating food or prizes or by buying baked items and raffle tickets!

We would like to thank all of our donors: Khoury's, Bonanza Produce, Capriola's, Toki Ona's Restaurant, McAdoo's Restaurant, Machi's Restaurant, Star Restaurant, Flyers' Fuel, Gallagher Ford, Spring Creek Golf Course, Paris' ladies, Will & Sherry Whitaker, Western Folklife Center, Josie Nash Original Jewelry, Alex Peters of Halo Salon, Two Wild Poppies, Tom & Kelly Barnes, Adobe Insurance, Spring Creek Golf Course, Loretta Reed, American Ag Credit and the Western Folklife Center.

Listed below are the winners of the raffle items:

Cabela's gift card - Dusty Gilbertson

Capriola's gift card - Dusty Gilbertson

RTIC 65 qt. cooler, McAdoo's gift card & mug, Flyers' fuel card - Bob Turner

18 holes of golf and golf cart for 2 from Spring Creek Golf Course and 12 can RTIC cooler with golf swag - David Dixler

Paris' ladies quilt, Will & Sherry Whitaker's wooden coat rack, and Toki Ona's gift card - Alex Peters

2 deluxe guest passes and concert tickets to the 2023 National Cowboy Gathering and Machi's Restaurant's gift card - Margie Evans

Gallagher Ford's oil change and car detail and Flyers' fuel card - Lisa Reed

Josie Nash's necklace and earrings, hair products donated by Alex Peters from the Halo Salon and Two Wild Poppies' Gift Card - Brenda Gorman

Loretta Reed's photo shoot, kids' game basket donated by Adobe Insurance and Star Restaurant's gift card - Andrea Trujillo

Nevada grown items and Bonanza Produce's meat gift certificate donated by American Ag Credit and Tom & Kelly Barnes - Stephanie Martin

Maggie Club door prize - Lea Crew

Thank you again! We appreciate each and everyone's support!

Jiggs Maggie Club