Editor:

I would like to thank each and every one of you for making the Elko 4th of July a major success. Our community pulled together to make this year’s 4th of July one of the best ones we’ve had.

This show cannot happen without the people like Elko Lions Club, VFW, McMullen McPhee, Jeff Mullins, Elko Daily Free Press, Pete and Maggie Hanington, American High Voltage, Dave Zornes, Stockmen & Commercial, Meridian Pacific, and many more.

We apologize to the ones that were left off of the program like Harney Rock, Silver State Rock, Vogue Laundry, and all those who were involved in the program and many of the supporters who stepped up and made this Independence Day show a success! We look forward to working with everyone again for another spectacular show next year!

Thank you again for everyone’s generous donations and unwavering support to the show. Not only do the donations come in to pay for the show but the in-kind donations are a major part of the program as well. Please look at the list of supporters who stepped up to help make this a one-of-a-kind show!

Elko Lions Club

American High Voltage $5,000

Stockmen’s, Commercial Casino $5,000

Concerned Citizen $5,000

City of Elko $5,000

Meridian Pacific LTD $4,000

Bradshaw Law LLC $2,500

Newmont Mining Corporation $2,500

John & Dee Ellis $2,500

Elko County $2,500

Barrick Gold Mine $2,500

Maggie Creek Ranch $2,000

Reach Air $2,000

Dottie’s Casino $1,500

NV Energy $1,500

ECVA $1,500

Khoury's Marketplace $1,000

Parker Heating $1,000

Canyon Construction $1,000

I&E Electric $1,000

William & Monica Griswold $900

Southwest Gas $750

KAP Mechanical $600

Newfield $550

Elko Sanitation $500

Silver state rock $500

Ramon Marin $500

Nevada Bank and Trust $500

Elko Republican Party $500

Money in a Minute $500

EFCU $500

Gallagher Ford $500

Riverton Super Store $500

Shabonya Dutton State Farm $500

Vogue Laundry $500

Kidwell & Gallagher LTD $500

Janet Peck $450

Dowell Family $400

Beth Parks & William Walsh $400

Ginger Reeder $300

Anthony Construction LLC $300

Reece Keener $300

Ignite Life Chiropractic $300

Jordan Petker $300

Weststates Property/Holly Gregory $300

Bruce & Cindy Dayton $250

Jim & Debi Urresti $250

Mountain West EKO LLC $250

El Aero Services LLC $250

Lee & Lynne Hoffman $250

Elko Bail Bonds $250

Ruby Mountain Sand and Gravel $250

S & R Auto Schweer $250

Ruby Dome Inc. $250

Stewart Title Co. $250

United Methodist Fellowship $200

David Loreman Esq. $200

Jessica Qualls $160

Jennifer Newlon $150

Carpenter Family $150

Dr Elizabeth Tom $150

Judy Smith $150

Matt McCarty $150

Norm Rockwell $150

Helping Hand Services $150

The Coffee Mug $150

J.M. Capriola $150

Debra Olson $150

Atwal Gas and Food $150

Ryndon Gas and Food $150

Code 3 $150

Elko Motor Company $150

Stacy Tomlinson $150

Hi Discount Food and Liquor $150

Sinclair Winners Corner $150

Arctic Circle $150

Cindy Dobak $150

Tammie Smithburg $150

Krenka Family $150

A & K Towing $150

Beth Livinger $150

Nathan Lara $150

Lori Miner $150

Samantha McClean $150

Fran Schultz $150

Ro Smith $150

Hunt & Sons Convenience Store $150

Jessica Ford $150

Choch Goicoechia $150

Helen Guarisco $150

Nicqui Berry $150

Dwight and JJ East $140

Robert & Henning $125

Alyssa Bates $125

Marcus Burwell $125

Bill & Ann Nisbet $125

McMullen McPhee $125

Touch of Heaven Spas $125

Juanita Collins $125

Purper Famil $125

Emily Haid $125

Marc Suyematsu $125

Carolyn Walker $125

Purper Family $125

James Fitch $125

Malorie Hockett $125

Elko Bling $125

Cheryl Henning Century 21 $125

Great Basin Granite $125

Kerby Lane $125

Dick and Louise Hersey $125

Jim Gibbons $125

Snyder Mechanical $125

Burns Funeral Home $125

Star Hotel $125

Carlin Build A Burger $125

The Watering Hole $125

Cliff Eklund $125

Matt Stramel $100

Rex Steninger-road $100

Taber Building-Wines $100

Neitz Computer $100

Total $72,650

------

IN-KIND

American High Voltage $5,000

Ellison Electric $5,000

Stockmens $5,000

Lion Club & McMullen McPhee $5,000

Gold Dust West $5,000

Nevada Ad and family $4,000

Elko County Fairgrounds $3,500

KELK $3,000

Elko Free Press $5,000

KRJC $3,000

OFS $2,500

City of Elko parks depart $1,000

Office Max $500

Office Max programs $450

Elko County Sheriff’s Office

Thank you from the Ellison Family, Mosley Family, and Myers Family

