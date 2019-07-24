Editor:
I would like to thank each and every one of you for making the Elko 4th of July a major success. Our community pulled together to make this year’s 4th of July one of the best ones we’ve had.
This show cannot happen without the people like Elko Lions Club, VFW, McMullen McPhee, Jeff Mullins, Elko Daily Free Press, Pete and Maggie Hanington, American High Voltage, Dave Zornes, Stockmen & Commercial, Meridian Pacific, and many more.
We apologize to the ones that were left off of the program like Harney Rock, Silver State Rock, Vogue Laundry, and all those who were involved in the program and many of the supporters who stepped up and made this Independence Day show a success! We look forward to working with everyone again for another spectacular show next year!
Thank you again for everyone’s generous donations and unwavering support to the show. Not only do the donations come in to pay for the show but the in-kind donations are a major part of the program as well. Please look at the list of supporters who stepped up to help make this a one-of-a-kind show!
Elko Lions Club
American High Voltage $5,000
Stockmen’s, Commercial Casino $5,000
Concerned Citizen $5,000
City of Elko $5,000
Meridian Pacific LTD $4,000
Bradshaw Law LLC $2,500
Newmont Mining Corporation $2,500
John & Dee Ellis $2,500
Elko County $2,500
Barrick Gold Mine $2,500
Maggie Creek Ranch $2,000
Reach Air $2,000
Dottie’s Casino $1,500
NV Energy $1,500
ECVA $1,500
Khoury's Marketplace $1,000
Parker Heating $1,000
Canyon Construction $1,000
I&E Electric $1,000
William & Monica Griswold $900
Southwest Gas $750
KAP Mechanical $600
Newfield $550
Elko Sanitation $500
Silver state rock $500
Ramon Marin $500
Nevada Bank and Trust $500
Elko Republican Party $500
Money in a Minute $500
EFCU $500
Gallagher Ford $500
Riverton Super Store $500
Shabonya Dutton State Farm $500
Vogue Laundry $500
Kidwell & Gallagher LTD $500
Janet Peck $450
Dowell Family $400
Beth Parks & William Walsh $400
Ginger Reeder $300
Anthony Construction LLC $300
Reece Keener $300
Ignite Life Chiropractic $300
Jordan Petker $300
Weststates Property/Holly Gregory $300
Bruce & Cindy Dayton $250
Jim & Debi Urresti $250
Mountain West EKO LLC $250
El Aero Services LLC $250
Lee & Lynne Hoffman $250
Elko Bail Bonds $250
Ruby Mountain Sand and Gravel $250
S & R Auto Schweer $250
Ruby Dome Inc. $250
Stewart Title Co. $250
United Methodist Fellowship $200
David Loreman Esq. $200
Jessica Qualls $160
Jennifer Newlon $150
Carpenter Family $150
Dr Elizabeth Tom $150
Judy Smith $150
Matt McCarty $150
Norm Rockwell $150
Helping Hand Services $150
The Coffee Mug $150
J.M. Capriola $150
Debra Olson $150
Atwal Gas and Food $150
Ryndon Gas and Food $150
Code 3 $150
Elko Motor Company $150
Stacy Tomlinson $150
Hi Discount Food and Liquor $150
Sinclair Winners Corner $150
Arctic Circle $150
Cindy Dobak $150
Tammie Smithburg $150
Krenka Family $150
A & K Towing $150
Beth Livinger $150
Nathan Lara $150
Lori Miner $150
Samantha McClean $150
Fran Schultz $150
Ro Smith $150
Hunt & Sons Convenience Store $150
Jessica Ford $150
Choch Goicoechia $150
Helen Guarisco $150
Nicqui Berry $150
Dwight and JJ East $140
Robert & Henning $125
Alyssa Bates $125
Marcus Burwell $125
Bill & Ann Nisbet $125
McMullen McPhee $125
Touch of Heaven Spas $125
Juanita Collins $125
Purper Famil $125
Emily Haid $125
Marc Suyematsu $125
Carolyn Walker $125
Purper Family $125
James Fitch $125
Malorie Hockett $125
Elko Bling $125
Cheryl Henning Century 21 $125
Great Basin Granite $125
Kerby Lane $125
Dick and Louise Hersey $125
Jim Gibbons $125
Snyder Mechanical $125
Burns Funeral Home $125
Star Hotel $125
Carlin Build A Burger $125
The Watering Hole $125
Cliff Eklund $125
Matt Stramel $100
Rex Steninger-road $100
Taber Building-Wines $100
Neitz Computer $100
Total $72,650
------
IN-KIND
American High Voltage $5,000
Ellison Electric $5,000
Stockmens $5,000
Lion Club & McMullen McPhee $5,000
Gold Dust West $5,000
Nevada Ad and family $4,000
Elko County Fairgrounds $3,500
KELK $3,000
Elko Free Press $5,000
KRJC $3,000
OFS $2,500
City of Elko parks depart $1,000
Office Max $500
Office Max programs $450
Elko County Sheriff’s Office
Thank you from the Ellison Family, Mosley Family, and Myers Family
