Editor:

The Don Wilkinson memorial Golf Tournament was held September 2022. We would like to thank staff at the Klub, Spring Creek Golf Course staff and all of those who participated. All proceeds were split between Shop With a Cop and Friend for Life, two great Elko organizations.

We would like to thank all sponsors and especially the following local sponsors: Big O Tires, Elko Tool and Fastener, 90 Ranch/Harley Reynolds, Tom and Susi Ballew, DKB Inc NV, Lawn and Order, Canyon Const, McConnell Law Office, Boss Tanks, Elko Glass Service, Swanson Ind., Epiroc, Accelerated Medical, Cook's Steakhouse, 5th Gear Powersports, Elko Federal Credit Union, Pizza Barn, Mark and Raelene McCabe, Dos Amigos, Ruby Dome Const., Faulstich and Rand, LCD Consulting, Baker's Custom Rustics, Heavy Metal Equipment, H-E Parts Int., Muley's Bar and Grill, Mountain Medical Billing Service, Matties Tap, Granite Construction Supply, Gallagher Ford, Elko Chamber of Commerce, Vogue Laundry, Mudd Hutt, Ram Enterprise, Elko Dental Care, and CH Spenser.

What a wonderful community we live in to make this event happen. Thank you.

Don Wilkinson Memorial Fund