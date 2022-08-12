Letter: Thanks for supporting 'SnoBowl Challenge'

Editor:

The Elko Archery Club would like to say THANK YOU to all of the sponsors that donated to our first ever "SnoBowl Challenge" archery shoot! Without the community support we received our event would not have been possible.

A very special thank you to the City of Elko, Parks & Recreation for not only allowing us to use the SnoBowl Facility for our event but for "loaning" us the amazing lift operators that got us all safely to the top of the mountain!

And, of course, a big shout out to all of the archers that participated. We hope you all had as much fun riding the ski lift and shooting the courses as we did in hosting the event for everyone.

Thank You to our Sponsors: Elko Convention & Visitors Authority (ECVA), Nevada Gold Mines (NGM), 4 Seasons Towing, Blach Distributing, Elko Glass, The Star Hotel, Fast Glass, Ormaza Construction, Vogue Laundry, Western Nevada Supply, Intermountain Farmers Association (I.F.A.), Gateway RV Center, CAL Ranch, 5th Gear Powersport, Big 5 Sporting Goods.

To all of you archers out there, young and old, we look forward to seeing you next year at the second annual "SnoBowl Challenge"!

Joan Bottari

Spring Creek