The Elko Archery Club would like to thank all of the sponsors that donated to our Bowhunter Classic archery shoot. Without the support of these individuals and businesses, this event would not be the great success it has become.
We also would like to thank all of our club members that helped put our shoot together. This year we hosted around 150 archers from Nevada and surrounding states which was a great turnout considering our having to move the venue. This event requires many months of preparation, physical labor by our set-up and clean-up crews and a lot of time and energy from everyone involved. Through generous donations of time, money and many wonderful raffle items our sponsors and club members have, once again, allowed the Elko Archery Club to put on a spectacular shoot.
Modern Concrete, Albertsons, Ruby Dome Inc., Les Schwab, Vogue Laundry, Brent Stokes State Farm, Newmont, Jason Land, Barrick, IFA, Gun World, Micca House Saloon, Big 5, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Western Nevada Supply, Darcy Tate, Khoury's, Me Time Salon, TNT Salon, Comforts of Home, PSE Archery, Southfork State Park, Cade Lindquist, Sportsworld, Jeff & Stef Adams, Spring Creek Association, Jet Coin, Elko Glass, Montrose Glass, EFCU, Ignite Life Chiropractic, Shaw Plumbing Inc., Picture This Photography, Buckaroo Boutique
Elko Archery Club
