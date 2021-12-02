Letter: Thanks for supporting turkey carnival

Editor:

The Jiggs Maggie Club thanks everyone for supporting the annual Jiggs Turkey Carnival.

A big thank you to Capriola’s, Dallas Smales, American Ag Credit, Tom and Kelly Barnes, Machi’s, Loretta Reed, the Star, Connie Gill-Straubhaar of CGS Laserworks, IFA, Alex Peters of Halo Salon, Toki Ona’s, Spring Creek Golf Course, Lacie Tervort, Bonanza Produce, Thaysha Groves of Buckaroo Boutique and Khoury’s for your generous donations!

Congratulations to the following winners of the raffle items:

Cabela’s $1,000 gift card - Angela Crew

Capriola’s $500 gift card - Jeff Barnes

Dallas Smales’ homemade Shoshone cradleboard - Lea Crew

American Ag Credit and Tom and Kelly Barnes’ Camp Chef Stove and Griddle - Art Nichols

65 Qt. RTIC cooler - Linda Zunino

Spring Creek Golf Course Package and RTIC cooler - Ashley

Loretta Reed’s Photo Shoot, Connie Gill Straubhaar’s homemade picture frame and IFA’s BEX sunglasses - Lea Crew

Alex Peters’ Hair Products and Machi’s case of wine - Taylor Flores

Lacie Tervort’s Scentsy Basket, Thaysha Groves’ Cow-themed goodie bag and Toki Ona’s Gift Card - Dawn Bradshaw.

Brad Green was the winner of the Christmas basket door prize.

Again, thank you for coming to Jiggs for the carnival, supporting the booth vendors and buying baked foods either through the internet presale or at the carnival.

Wow, it was an awesome turnout!

Jiggs Maggie Club

