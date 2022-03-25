Letter: That choice between autocracy and democracy

Editor:

Please consider this response to the March 23 letter by Robert Evans.

Abraham Lincoln at the Cooper Union in 1860 decried a Democrat Party policy of Rule or Ruin. In the conflict they started at Fort Sumter, Democrats wore grey. Though defeated, the (Democrat activist) assassination of President Lincoln staged their halting Reconstruction, founding the KKK and instituting Jim Crow laws to establish the Rule they sought. Jim Crow finally was broken by Republicans (the party founded to abolish slavery) supporting the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The Democrat National Committee has resurrected the Rule or Ruin approach to governance of the Republic. As an example, Critical Race Theory is Jim Crow Redux – institutionalized racism with segregation beginning in education of youth, and on throughout society. The Left cares not who is oppressed, they only want oppression and strife so that they can order government solutions to the very problems they have created. In that light, Mr. Evans is correct -- Congress is broke.

But I submit he is fundamentally incorrect implying contemporary liberal policies and philosophy will save our democracy. We have a democratic republic, and the Democrat Party does not protect the republic, only the Party. Contemporary Democrats strive to autocracy, or oligarchy, in concert with socialists.

Republicans and the middle class which Mr. Evans insults are not autocratic, but republican in the classical sense of individual responsibility and fulfillment of the social compact. The American middle class defends freedom and produces prosperity to which the world aspires, exemplified by immigration to our nation.

The voting rights trope he mentions evades the fact that conservatives are acting to implement the recommendations of the bipartisan Carter-Baker Commission. And Democrats accusing anyone of voting rights violations is rich, being they are the party of Jim Crow and Poll Laws. The operating mode on the Left is to accuse others of acts and intentions the Left itself has honed into policy and practice.

And if we are devolving in our ability to be independent, clear-thinking human beings, it seems we have no further to look than teacher unions and Yale Law School.

Ralph R. Sacrison

Elko

