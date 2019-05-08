{{featured_button_text}}
Editor:

A 20 horse field on a heavily rain soaked and deep mud track is absolutely ridiculous. I hope Maximum Security's owners take this to court and prevail.

The owners and their jockey have been unjustifiably penalized for the natural movement of a horse avoiding a puddle by a simple lane change. Wonder if the Romans penalized the winner of ancient chariot races in the Coliseum for changing lanes on a dry track? They didn't have instant digital recording and replay back then.

No malice intent was performed by the jockey. That's the justification for the disqualifying regulation -- a dirty move to impede movement. Intent is the key element here, which is unproven. Justice is not being done.

I hope the owners take this to court and impanel an impartial jury to decide.

Dave Murray

Reno

