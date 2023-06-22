Editor:

A grave problem in the states today is the lack of individual excellence.

Americans were once a proud people, we had never lost a war, we were champion in the global ring of commerce and winners by nature.

It was not in America's nature to lose, have you ever met an American who lost and laughed, George S. Patton once said.

Americans were winners by nature, they hated to lose, it was not accepted, the American fighting spirit and will to win was what defeated the Germans in WW2.

Seventy-nine years and four lost wars since WW2 the American attitude has changed, we are no longer a people who fight to win, whether or not we offend some people along the way, instead we seek to make everyone feel wanted by forsaking excellence and embracing mediocrity, thus ridding people of the social desire to be Excellent and succeed.

Everybody gets a blue ribbon and those who were Excellent receive the same as those who were mediocre, thus we lose both fighting spirit and the individuality gained by excellence and hard work, and so we cease to strive to win. If everyone gets a blue ribbon how special is it? Americans need to strive to be extraordinary individuals who aren't content with losing, if we are to retain our identity both as individuals and a people.

Alaric Triggs

Elko