Letter: The greatness of America, Part 1

To understand the principles of the beginnings and development of this country, you have to know what you do not know:

Explorers left their homelands in search of new beginnings for a multitude of reasons, a better life, adventure, trade, religious freedom and so in time, discovered a new land. America, before the landing of the Pilgrims, was inhabited by thousands of nomadic tribes, ununited by culture and nature into one cohesive nation. Primitive and warlike, their society was entirely organized around raids, pillaging and trade, their wealth measured by scalps, stolen horses, cattle, and white, black and other enemy-Indian captives kept as slaves. Pioneers moving westward received and gave the same treatment. (Empire of the Summer Moon/ S.C. Gwynne).

Jamestown, 1607, was different from all previous settlements; even though only 1000 out of 9000 inhabitants survived, it was here that free enterprise had its beginnings: (The Wealth of Nations/Adam Smith)