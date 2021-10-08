Letter: The greatness of America, Part 1

Editor:
To understand the principles of the beginnings and development of this country, you have to know what you do not know:
Explorers left their homelands in search of new beginnings for a multitude of reasons, a better life, adventure, trade, religious freedom and so in time, discovered a new land. America, before the landing of the Pilgrims, was inhabited by thousands of nomadic tribes, ununited by culture and nature into one cohesive nation. Primitive and warlike, their society was entirely organized around raids, pillaging and trade, their wealth measured by scalps, stolen horses, cattle, and white, black and other enemy-Indian captives kept as slaves. Pioneers moving westward received and gave the same treatment. (Empire of the Summer Moon/ S.C. Gwynne).
Jamestown, 1607, was different from all previous settlements; even though only 1000 out of 9000 inhabitants survived, it was here that free enterprise had its beginnings: (The Wealth of Nations/Adam Smith)
In 1776 settlers struggled to free this country from a tyrannical monarchy. After miraculously winning the Revolutionary War, the Founding Fathers created the first free people to survive as a nation, and in 1787, gave us the Constitution, which they believed was destined to bless all mankind, opining the hand of Providence was involved in their work and thus assembled 28 great ideas that gave us the dynamic success of America:(The 5000 Year Leap/W. Cleon Skousen).
Settlers believed their exodus from Europe was that of a chosen people who were to lay the everlasting foundations of God’s kingdom upon earth. There is a difference between this “sense of mission” and the more modern interpretation: the “spirit of perverted chauvinism associated with the idea of racial superiority.” The former is a call to exemplary leadership and service; the latter an arrogant presumption of self-appointed role to conquer and rule.
By studying the writings of the Founders, these distinguishments can be readily discerned. This is also why it is important to view their times in the context of their generation, not in the egalitarian standards of a later age.
Thelma Homer
Elko