Letter: The greatness of America, Part 2

Editor:

Human nature is a mixture of good and evil; nowhere is this more evident than the arrival from the “Old Country” of new settlers, speculators, farmers, surveyors, adventurers, explorers, exploiters, traders and more, all invigorated by the insatiable desire for property, opportunity, and freedom. There was no halting the tide of settlers; between 1847 and 1854, 2,700,000 emigrants crossed the Atlantic, and thus began a turbulent era of exploration and exploitation, as no one knew how wide this continent really was.

These new frontiersmen were incredibly prolific, having many children in contrast to the Indians whose hard nomadic lifestyle (their sustenance demanded it) left them lacking in reproduction even though many had two or more wives. The stealing of children from other tribes was meant as replacement for men lost in battle; women, some taken as slaves, did most of the bone-hard labor. Warring against each other, sometimes annihilating entire tribes, they never coalesced into one unified nation state which led to their vulnerability and eventual subjugation.

All generations make human errors; hindsight induces insight and, in most instances, efforts were made to correct the multitude of wrongs.

These were the years of Bowie, Crockett, Boone, Sam Colt, the Donner Party, the Oregon Trail, McCormick, John Deere, Joseph Smith, Brigham Young, Kit Carson, the California Gold Rush, the Comstock Lode, the Guadalupe Hidalgo Treaty which ended the US/Mexico War -- and more. ("The Great West," David Lavender)

The War of 1812 with England was won; inventions and technical discoveries exploded, electricity harnessed, communications/travel revolutionized (telegraph, telephone, railroads, etc.), medical cures, schools for everyone, the average length of life doubled, and Hallelujah -- indoor plumbing!

From this melting pot of humanity, a fantastic list of technical, political and economic achievements inspired and moved forward the entire world; this mighty leap took only 200 years. America should be defined by its successes, not mistakes.

“If men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary.” (Madison, Federalist Papers).

Thelma Homer

Elko

