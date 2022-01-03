Letter: The greatness of America, Part 3

Editor:

What drove millions to leave the known World and embark upon the unknown?

Desolating conflicts: a 30Year war between Catholics and Protestants, the 80-Years War between the Dutch and Spanish; England’s debilitating 9-year civil war between monarchists and parliamentarians, widespread starvation, disease and battlefield-dead; behind all this mayhem, lay the threat of Islamic conquest of the Christian world by the Ottoman Turks, and the Black Death that diminished half the population of Europe in 3 years.

Living in continuous warfare, constant terror, and unending pandemics, their security, health and individual liberty were elusive phantoms.

In the New World, old fears were replaced by new ones: capture, enslavement by the Spanish, massacre by Indians, death by cold, starvation or diseases; they were willing to face challenges beyond the easy and the comfortable, with a unanimity based on the concept of unalienable rights, Habeas Corpus, limited government, separation of powers, checks and balances, the right to contract, and laws protecting family and the institution of marriage.

Despite sailing into uncharted waters, they survived and thrived. Conflicts arose, none greater than the 1860’s Civil War, the bloodiest conflict in American history, fought not over the moral issue of slavery, but over economics, political control of that system, and territorial expansion. The South wished to take slavery into the western territories; the North was committed to keeping them open to white labor alone. The issue was State’s rights vs the Federal Government.

The election of Lincoln, head of the new anti-slavery Republican Party, sealed the deal. We know the outcome: Emancipation freed the slaves, but more importantly, the Union survived as one nation.

American slavery was not unique, nor especially brutal. The Muslim Barbary pirates, until the 1880s, captured over a million Europeans as slaves. West Africa kingdoms and the Aztecs far exceeded brutality by including slaves as human sacrifices. Some Africans were indentured, some won freedom, some became landowners, owning slaves themselves. The condition of poor whites, were just as dismal and repressed.

Many believe today’s blacks deserve reparations for their enslaved ancestors; however, by just walking through battleground cemeteries of both the North and South, reparation was paid — by those who gave their lives for their freedom.

Thelma Homer

Elko

