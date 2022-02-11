Letter: The greatness of America, Part 4

Editor:

A Federal Income Tax, enacted in 1861, to help pay war debts was struck down by the Supreme Court as “unconstitutional.” After the Civil War, Reconstruction, America’s failed attempt at guaranteeing equal rights, ended in 1877.

Prior to 1913, government was funded through excise taxes, customs duties and public land sales, had few expenses and was limited to basic operations: Social insurance, welfare programs or agricultural subsidies were not included.

With the passage of the 16th Amendment, Congress gave themselves the right to plunder our wages and income “without regard to any census or enumeration.” Our freedoms began to disappear.

Powerful influences, mainly financial (mainly Britain), wanted America to be in the thick of things and even though we were overwhelmingly reluctant, Woodrow Wilson’s non-neutrality dragged us into World War I, the greatest folly thus far to have befallen Western civilization. He was progenitor of the Wilson Doctrine: America’s responsibility to make the world “safe for democracy.” (This doctrine controlled American politics up until the Trump presidency who believed it was America’s responsibility to make the world safe for Americans living in America.)

In 1919 (Paris Peace Conference), Wilson and others convinced participant-nations to create a League of Nations. We were saved from membership by the Senate’s refusal to ratify such a relationship; then, in 1943, the U.S. joined the Allies to form a United Nations after WWII. Roosevelt’s New Deal helped create the monster administrative states we experience today, progressing wildly beyond anyone’s imagination.

America survived all: the 1929 Stock Market Crash, the Great Depression fueled by the Federal Reserve’s over-speculation, World Wars I and II, and others. Hopefully we can overcome the radical roots of the progressive movement threatening to destroy the greatest nation in the history of mankind.

In reflection: “Those who mine history for sins, are not searching for truth, but for opportunities to denigrate their own societies, or for grievances that can be cashed in today at the expense of people who were not even born when the sins of the past were committed.” (T. Sowell)

Thelma Homer

Elko

