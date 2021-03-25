Letter: The mental health value of open space

Editor:

I am lucky to have grown up in Nevada. Wherever I was, it felt like I was never far away from nature. It became an important mechanism for me to cope with all of the pressures of everyday life.

Regardless of what was happening, I had the ability to explore some of Nevada’s natural beauty right at my fingertips: from Avi Kwa Ame, to Red Rocks, to Ruby Mountain. Setting out on an adventure through these incredible places, with my family, with friends, or alone, allowed me to reflect on what was important and recharge.

This is why I was not surprised to read about the mental health benefits of living near open space. During a time where mental health issues have been at an all time high, access to safely explore these wild areas should be equally spread among all people, regardless of their background. Everyone deserves to have the same opportunity to get out and explore the world around them when they need a break.

This is one of many, many reasons why protecting 30% of all land by 2030 is so important. Senators Rosen and Cortez Masto, I call on you to fight for what Nevadans want and continue to push for our land to be preserved.

Christopher Sullivan

Sparks

