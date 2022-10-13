 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The problem with Popular Vote

Letters mailbox

Editor:

A few weeks ago a reader from Las Vegas wrote a letter to the editor in support of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. Perhaps being from Las Vegas insulates the author from the serious flaws of the compact. Those of us who are residents of rural Nevada understand the frustration of having our state’s politics dominated by the interests of its most populous areas.

Besides being unconstitutional (Article I, Section 10, Clause 3 of the Constitution prevents states from entering into an agreement or compact with another state), the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact ruins the federal system our republic was founded on. It ignores the sovereignty of each individual state, as recognized by the Tenth Amendment of the Constitution, and insidiously attempts to surrender the states’ power to oversee elections to the votes of people outside their jurisdictions through the political processes of those very states.

The framers of the Constitution recognized the potential problem of densely populated states’ dominance of less densely populated ones by incorporating such concepts as the Connecticut Compromise and the Electoral College into the Constitution. Let us not allow politicians seeking short-term political advantage sell our rights away.

Peter Scougale

Spring Creek

