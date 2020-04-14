Letter: The science and engineering behind Yucca Mountain

Editor:
It might be interesting to know a little about the companies who are the original contractors to work on the Yucca Mountain Design Project. These primary contractors were AECOM, Los Angeles, CA; and AREVA of France. We would like to encourage our representatives to research the credibility of companies such as these in their consideration of the Yucca Mountain Project.
About AECOM, via the website: At AECOM, we believe infrastructure creates opportunity for everyone. Across the globe, our clients in the public and private sectors count on us to take on the most complex challenges and pioneer innovative solutions that push the limits of what’s possible – projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, governments, energy and the environment, we partner with our clients to build legacies for generations to come.
AECOM is the world’s premier infrastructure firm. They are planners, designers, engineers, consultants and construction managers driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world. Facts: Approximately $20.2 billion of revenue during fiscal year 2019. Ranked No. 1 in Transportation and General Building, “Engineering News-Record’s 2019 “Top 500 Design Firms” Named one of Fortune magazine's “World's Most Admired Companies” for six consecutive years.
ABOUT ORANO, Formally AREVA, Globally headquartered in Paris, with 16,000 employees worldwide. Orano USA is the U.S. subsidiary, a global nuclear fuel cycling company.
Headquartered in Maryland, Orano USA is a leading technology and services provider for decommissioning shutdown nuclear energy facilities, used fuel management, federal site cleanup and closure, and the sale of uranium, conversion, and enrichment services to the U.S. commercial and federal markets.
Orano USA includes several business lines: DS (Dismantling Services), based in Maryland, applies global D&D expertise to the U.S. market. Federal Services, based in North Carolina, provides nuclear fuel cycle technologies and environmental management services to the U.S. federal government. Orano Med, based in Texas, is developing cancer-fighting isotopes for radioimmunotherapy, with research progressing for the next phase of FDA approval.
Orano, TN Americas, is based in Maryland with manufacturing facilities in North Carolina, it is a global provider of storage, transportation and field services for used nuclear fuel and radioactive waste, with its NUHOMS (The Horizontal Difference in Used Nuclear Fuel Storage) system securely operating at more than 30 U.S. sites. Global Orano gives nuclear energy all its value through a complete offering of products and services throughout the nuclear fuel cycle.
Orano’s purpose is to provide customers with high-performing products and services throughout the nuclear fuel cycle, thereby fully contributing to the efficient production of low-carbon nuclear energy, cancer-fighting radioisotopes, and innovative industrial applications.
Gary J. Duarte, Director
US Nuclear Energy Foundation
