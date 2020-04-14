Letter: The science and engineering behind Yucca Mountain

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

It might be interesting to know a little about the companies who are the original contractors to work on the Yucca Mountain Design Project. These primary contractors were AECOM, Los Angeles, CA; and AREVA of France. We would like to encourage our representatives to research the credibility of companies such as these in their consideration of the Yucca Mountain Project.

About AECOM, via the website: At AECOM, we believe infrastructure creates opportunity for everyone. Across the globe, our clients in the public and private sectors count on us to take on the most complex challenges and pioneer innovative solutions that push the limits of what’s possible – projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, governments, energy and the environment, we partner with our clients to build legacies for generations to come.

AECOM is the world’s premier infrastructure firm. They are planners, designers, engineers, consultants and construction managers driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world. Facts: Approximately $20.2 billion of revenue during fiscal year 2019. Ranked No. 1 in Transportation and General Building, “Engineering News-Record’s 2019 “Top 500 Design Firms” Named one of Fortune magazine's “World's Most Admired Companies” for six consecutive years.