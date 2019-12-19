Letter: The scofflaw party

Editor:
It’s hopeful to see that at least one house of Congress is willing to place a constitutional check on what can only be described as a criminal enterprise operating in the White House. The Democrats produced ample evidence. The Republicans didn’t refute the evidence, but chose instead to stick their heads in the sand and whine about the process. I’m sorry to see that one Nevada congressman chose to drink the Trump kool-aid and vote with the other ostriches in the GOP. I doubt it will hurt him in Elko County, though.
And kudos to Speaker Pelosi. I’ve been a student of American history my entire life and I’m willing to say that Nancy Pelosi is the best Speaker of the House since Sam Rayburn. By holding up the Articles of Impeachment until the country is promised a fair trial in the Senate, she exposes the craven partisanship of the Trump stooges who have already announced their verdict before the evidence has even been presented. Some jurors. When did the Republican Party go from being the “law-and-order party” to being the “scofflaw party?”
George K. Watt
Elko