Letter: The scofflaw party

It’s hopeful to see that at least one house of Congress is willing to place a constitutional check on what can only be described as a criminal enterprise operating in the White House. The Democrats produced ample evidence. The Republicans didn’t refute the evidence, but chose instead to stick their heads in the sand and whine about the process. I’m sorry to see that one Nevada congressman chose to drink the Trump kool-aid and vote with the other ostriches in the GOP. I doubt it will hurt him in Elko County, though.